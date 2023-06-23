Are There Armed Guards At The RMV Locations In Massachusetts?

On some routine errands the other day I realized that I had not registered my new ATV. I popped over to the RMV (Registry of Motor Vehicles) in Pittsfield only to realize that I've got to head to Springfield and get to the office of the Environmental Police.

On the way in I noticed two armed guards or what appeared to be armed guards at the entrance to the RMV offices within the building. I had noticed just one guard before and just assumed it was because it was a federal building or something like that.

The only federal building I can find in Pittsfield, however, is the Silvia O. Conte building on Center St.

So, is this a thing at all RMV locations in The Commonwealth of Massachusetts? Are there armed guards at all RMVs? I can only presume it's necessary.

The only language I can find is a story out of Easthampton back from 2018.

An armed security guard at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Easthampton helps stop fighting and generally keeps order.

Other RMV branches, such as the one in Springfield, have armed security in place. -gazettenet.com

Massachusetts State Troopers were always present at most RMV locations, now it looks as if armed security guards have replaced them just in case of trouble.

Unrelated, but a reminder...

Work and Family Mobility Act

Just a reminder that starting on July 1, 2023...

Starting July 2023 eligible residents in Massachusetts can obtain a Standard (Class D or M) driver's license, regardless of immigration status, under the Work and Family Mobility Act.

The RMV will continue to require applicants to prove their identity and date of birth, social security status, and Massachusetts residency. All drivers will still be required to pass a learner's permit exam, vision screening, and a road test.

WMFA only changes identity requirements for Standard (Class D or M) driver's licenses. All Standard driver's licenses will continue to have "NOT FOR FEDERAL ID" printed on the card.

Requirements for other credentials and voter registration remain the same. -mass.gov

