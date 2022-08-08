Authentic Hobbit House For Sale in Vermont

Just when you thought the only Hobbits were in New Zealand or Middle Earth, an authentic hobbit house has hit the market in Vermont. Literally tucked into the Green Mountains, this tiny but mighty home is a huge hit on Airbnb but could be the place you next call home.

Though it is being listed as a "unique turn-key airbnb", it doesn't mean this 1,100 square foot residence can't be your every day home. (Though keeping it a rental seems like a great idea considering the current hosts/home designers/ home builders rent it for $400 a night).

The place is truly beautiful and sits on 12 acres of rolling green hillside. Not too mention the fact that there is a horse farm nearby, blueberries to pick in the summer months and a general store you can stroll too for stocking the fridge.

Sounds like a dreamy place to escape to if you ask me.

The entire property was crafted with some serious love and dedication to detail. The listing for this Hobbit House on SpecialFinds.com says the current owners spent over 6,000 hours designing and building this real life Shrine.

Now you could make it your own for just $788,000.

Seems like quite a steal for such a precious space.

You are admittedly very far north at this house however. If it was a vacation home, you'd probably need about four hours to head here from the SouthCoast. In fact, the Hobbit House is closer to the Canadian border than it is to New Bedford.

But if that doesn't deter you from having a Hobbit House of your very own, then step inside the round door and see what this property looks like inside and out.