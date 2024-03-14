MA Residents:Head North To a Former US Presidents Hometown In VT

North of the border, The Green Mountain State of Vermont offers it's unique charm and beauty. Bay State residents head over in droves to check out the beautiful scenery and get a head start on the fall foliage which seems to start in Maine and work it's way south. There is one hidden jewel you need to see which is located at Plymouth Notch which straddles the New Hampshire border.

attachment-Coolidge-Home loading...

(Photo image of Calvin Coolidge's home in Vermont, courtesy of Christy Foster)

History shows us we had one US President who was born, raised and sometimes ran the country from right here in Vermont.

Vermont Sign loading...

May I suggest a visit to The Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site which served as his birthplace and childhood home. Did you know he took the oath of office at the parlor of his family home in the wee hours of August 3rd 1923 after President Warren G. Harding abruptly passed away. Coolidge was our Vice-President at the time, therefore he immediately was administered the oath of office and then went back to sleep before a formal ceremony took place weeks later in the Nation's Capital.

attachment-Coolidge-White-House loading...

(Photo image of President Coolidge courtesy of The Library of Congress and www.wikipedia.org)

attachment-Calvin-Coolidge-Portrait loading...

(Portrait of President Coolidge courtesy of https://www.whitehousehistory.org/a-glimpse-of-calvin-coolidges-white-house)

Coolidge was second in command at the time, therefore he immediately was administered the oath of office and then went back to sleep before a formal ceremony took place weeks later in the Nation's Capital. The Republican President only served one term as he elected not to run for another four years. Ironically, Coolidge would have died in office as he left us on January 5th, 1933 plus Inauguration Day was held in March before being moved to January 20th

attachment-Coolidge-Headstone loading...

(Photo image of President Coolidge's headstone courtesy of Mark Ralston)

Your presence will take you to the summer White House office, the Union Christian Church, a museum and education center, walking trails, a picnic area plus exhibits and archives featuring highlights from the family's private and public lives. You can also stop by and pay respects to President Coolidge at his final resting place.

(Video clip of President Coolidge courtesy of Okemo valley TV and www.youtube.com)

Did you know that Calvin Coolidge was the first president to embrace radio as a medium and he brought a message to Vermonters in his final days in office regarding a tragic flood that permeated the state towards the end of his tenure at The White House. This video clip was filmed in neighboring Bennington and broadcast LIVE on the radio statewide.

While you are there, purchase a souvenir in remembrance of your visit as a pair of museum stores are open for business. The property continues to preserve the legacy and values of our 30th commander-in-chief. For more information regarding this mandatory stop-over, log on by going here or for a more detailed background, head over to the state of Vermont's web site.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.wikipedia.org and https://historicsites.vermont.gov/calvin-coolidge)