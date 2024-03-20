For over eight decades, the 40-hour work week has been the standard here in the United States. The trade-off is some hourly workers find themselves working less (hence the reason why I'm "semi-retired" these days) as a loss of hours was rule of thumb, but when I was a salaried employee, I found myself over 40 hours per week. Don't you just love the word "multi-tasking!"

Translation: The amount of time that most of us spend at work could soon be slashed by 20%. I wonder how that would fare out for us hourly employees. Would we be following in the same footsteps or handed a pink slip? Inquiring minds would like to know the answer to this one (present company included)

Vermont Sign loading...

119262399 Marcio Silva loading...

There are talks to implement this "shortened work week" in Massachusetts as a pair of our neighboring states, Vermont and Maine are getting the green light going for this measure to become law in New England.

attachment-Bernie Sanders loading...

(Photo image of VT Senator Bernie Sanders courtesy of https://www.sanders.senate.gov/photos/ from one of his official web sites)

According to the New York Times, U. S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is 100% in favor to get this instituted in Washington. He explained that over the past few decades, the modern world of technology increased productivity, but the only people who seemed to reap the benefits of this increased income were who else but "the corporate leaders".

Unemployment insurance form on a table. designer491 loading...

Opponents of this measure expressed concerns this could lead to some companies closing down operations here in the United States in favor of moving their operations to other parts of the world, as reports indicate labor is cheaper.

Susan Vineyard Susan Vineyard loading...

Talks would have shifted the 4 day week to a longer capacity as employees would be on the job for 10 hours a day instead, so is it worth the extra day off? This is the reason why 32 would favor 40 as the new measure would provide 8 hours and the extra respite, which sounds like an alternative to "burn-out"

vectorplusb vectorplusb loading...

Keep in mind, If this becomes law, it would not happen overnight, either as the 32-hour work week would be phased in over several years. Questions arise about what businesses requiring hands-on workers that operate on very narrow margins? Under the proposed change, productivity would drop, but their expenses would remain unchanged. If you are hoping for a raise if this gets implemented, think again!

BOTTOM LINE: There is a lot more than needs to be discussed before this could ever become a law. We'll keep you posted on this ongoing and developing story!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of our sister station, B98.5 FM based in Augusta, Maine)