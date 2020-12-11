Baker Signs $45.9 Billion FY2021 Budget

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday signed the Fiscal Year 2021 budget into law. It’s a $45.9 billion plan that protects core government services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic while making substantial investments in economic development and education. This financially responsible budget does not rely on new taxes and maintains significant financial reserves for the future.

According to a media release from the Governor’s Office, the Baker-Polito Administration is also filing a $107.4 million supplemental budget bill for Fiscal Year 2021 entitled “An Act Making Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021 to Provide for Supplementing Certain Existing Appropriations and for Certain Other Activities and Projects.”

The bill authorizes $49.4 million to fully fund the economic recovery and small business relief plan included in the Administration’s revised FY21 budget proposal and support the unique needs of small and minority- and women-owned businesses across the Commonwealth. The legislation also includes $53 million for targeted measures to address learning gaps and strengthen educational quality for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as $5 million in start-up funds for the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, which is proposed in pending legislation, and funding for the Municipal Police Training Committee.

Governor Baker sent a statement along with the media release Friday:

I am signing this balanced budget because it is fiscally responsible, and maintains our strong commitment to delivering essential government services to the people of Massachusetts amid the COVID-19 pandemic – all without raising taxes… Since taking office in 2015, our Administration has worked to ensure fiscal discipline, build up and protect our financial reserves, and invest in key priorities throughout the Commonwealth. The FY21 budget and this supplemental spending bill will generate economic growth and support small businesses, promote equity, and increase educational opportunity. Our Administration is proud to have worked across the aisle with lawmakers to put this spending plan in place as we fight the pandemic together.