Here’s the Best Place to See Bald Eagles in Massachusetts

Massachusetts bird enthusiasts have the opportunity to see bald eagles here in the Bay State. If you have never seen one before you're in for a real treat as there is nothing like seeing these majestic animals in person. There are a healthy amount of bald eagles in Massachusetts and thankfully they are no longer considered an endangered species in the commonwealth.

Bald Eagles are Soaring in Massachusetts?

According to Mass.gov as of 2023, there were more than 80 territorial pairs of bald eagles identified in Massachusetts. I remember hearing for quite a while that the bald eagle was an endangered species in Massachusetts. Overtime the bald eagle population grew and was removed from the list of endangered species nearly 20 years ago. A video from a few years back delivers the great news about the bald eagle population soaring in Massachusetts.

Where is the Best Place in Massachusetts to See Bald Eagles?

If you want a decent chance at being able to see bald eagles in nature your best bet is to go to Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown. New England.com reports the following regarding seeing bald eagles at Quabbin Reservoir

This 39-square-mile body of water offers great vantage points, such as Winsor Dam, Goodnough Dike, and Enfield Lookout, easily accessible by car. After a short walk, Gate 43 in Hardwick will get you closer to the eagles. Maps and more information are available at the Quabbin Visitor Center in Ware.

Why is Quabbin Reservoir The Ideal Place for Seeing Bald Eagles?

The reason why Quabbin Reservoir is the prime place to see bald eagles in Massachusetts is because in 1982 wildlife biologists brought bald eagles back to Massachusetts to nest. Until then bald eagles hadn't nested in the commonwealth since 1906. The location that the nests were brought to was Quabbin Reservoir. You can learn more about this along with how the bald eagle population has increased in Massachusetts by checking out the video from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation below.

