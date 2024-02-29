2 New England States Undergoing More Massive National Bank Closures
Massachusetts has seen several business closures over the past year. Bed, Bath and Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Walgreens, and Rite Aid have all suffered closures. Some of these companies have completely gone out of business while others are attempting to reformat and keep the doors open. Still, many locations are shutting their doors.
Two New England States Including Massachusetts are Losing Some Major National Bank Branches
While many retail businesses have struggled to keep their doors open over the past several years, multinational banks are drowning as well. According to Daily Mail over 30 branches among five national banks closed in one week. Two of those branches were located in Connecticut.
Two Wells Fargo branches closed in Connecticut between February 11-17. Those two locations are as follows:
- 388 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
- 159 Greenwood Avenue, CT
Connecticut is Not Alone When it Comes to Bank Closures as Massachusetts is Very Familiar With Major Banks Shutting Up Shop
Massachusetts is also saying goodbye to some banks as another one of the other Big Four Banks, Bank of America just shut down two locations on February 27. Those locations included the following:
- 125 High Street, Boston, MA
- 250 Granite Street, Braintree, MA
Massachusetts is About to Lose More Major Bank Branches
The closures don't end there for Massachusetts as Bank of America will be closing more branches soon. Two branches will be shutting down in early to mid-March which include the following:
March 5, 2024
- 172 Park Street North Reading, MA
March 12, 2024
- 430 Route 134, South Dennis, MA
There's no doubt that the "Banking Apocalypse" is in full force. You can view the entire list of Bank of America closures and scheduled closures by going here.
