Massachusetts has seen several business closures over the past year. Bed, Bath and Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Walgreens, and Rite Aid have all suffered closures. Some of these companies have completely gone out of business while others are attempting to reformat and keep the doors open. Still, many locations are shutting their doors.

Two New England States Including Massachusetts are Losing Some Major National Bank Branches

While many retail businesses have struggled to keep their doors open over the past several years, multinational banks are drowning as well. According to Daily Mail over 30 branches among five national banks closed in one week. Two of those branches were located in Connecticut.

Two Wells Fargo branches closed in Connecticut between February 11-17. Those two locations are as follows:

388 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT

159 Greenwood Avenue, CT

Connecticut is Not Alone When it Comes to Bank Closures as Massachusetts is Very Familiar With Major Banks Shutting Up Shop

Massachusetts is also saying goodbye to some banks as another one of the other Big Four Banks, Bank of America just shut down two locations on February 27. Those locations included the following:

125 High Street, Boston, MA

250 Granite Street, Braintree, MA

Massachusetts is About to Lose More Major Bank Branches

The closures don't end there for Massachusetts as Bank of America will be closing more branches soon. Two branches will be shutting down in early to mid-March which include the following:

March 5, 2024

172 Park Street North Reading, MA

March 12, 2024

430 Route 134, South Dennis, MA

There's no doubt that the "Banking Apocalypse" is in full force. You can view the entire list of Bank of America closures and scheduled closures by going here.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer