Schools were closed on Tuesday due to the snowy weather. Two to four inches of snow fell overnight with another one to three inches expected today in The Berkshires. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Winter's return is making snow lovers excited as local ski resorts will most likely see an uptick in activity which is great for the local economy.

Berkshire County Could See Another 6-8 Inches Of Snow On Friday

Tuesday: Periods of snow. High near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tuesday night: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Wednesday night: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Thursday: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Thursday night: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.

Friday night: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.