Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications for Correction Officer

If you have ever thought about a career in law enforcement, this could be your golden opportunity. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good people. This could be just the opportunity that you have been waiting for. Maybe you are looking for an actual career with benefits, an opportunity for competitive pay and advancement, or just a fresh start? Maybe you just want to make a difference in your community. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the position of Correction Officer.

According to a post on the Berkshire County Sherriff's Department Facebook page, benefits of the position include: State Benefits Package; Health Insurance; a State Pension; Eligibility for Bonuses after your 1st Year of Service; Physical Fitness Bonus; an Education Bonus, a Professionalism Bonus, and eligibility to make over $50,000 after your first year of service.

The Sheriff’s Office says that applications can be either picked up in our front lobby at 467 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield or printed from the department’s website at:

bcsoma.org/career-opportunities/

All applications must be fully completed and dropped off in the lobby of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, no later than June 18th at 12:00pm.

Once you submitted your completed application, you need to register for the physical fitness test by June 18th at 12pm by calling 413-443-7220 ext.1102. You will need to leave your name and phone number and then you will be registered.

Only those who have submitted completed applications will be allowed to register for the physical fitness test. Those who have previously submitted applications prior to this notice must call to register as well.

Berkshire County Sheriff's Office Facebook

On June 21, 2021, at 4:30pm, the physical fitness test will be held at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, 467 Cheshire Road Pittsfield MA. The Rain Date is June 22, 2021 at 4:30pm.

The physical fitness test consists of 4 basic tests:

1) Push-Ups (1 Minute): Minimum of 19

2) Plank Hold (1 Minute)

3) ¼ Mile Run with Cuffing

4) ¼ Mile Run with Dummy Drag

Those who successfully complete the physical fitness test will then be invited to participate in the written entrance exam on June 22, 2021 at 4:30pm at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office. If hired, you will then take part in a training academy in July that will be conducted at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer.