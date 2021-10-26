Berkshire DA Holding Town Hall Meetings Across The County

The District Attorney's Office in Berkshire County has announced a series of town hall discussions across the county to try and shed light on the office's effort to reform the justice system.

According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, District Attorney Andrea Harrington will provide a presentation on the state of the justice system, the office’s reform efforts, and the blueprint for safety and justice in Berkshire County. After each presentation, there will be a discussion and a Q&A session.

The town hall discussions are scheduled for:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Adams Visitor's Center in Adams at 6:30 p.m.

at the Adams Visitor's Center in Adams at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Great Barrington Town Hall at 6 p.m.

at the Great Barrington Town Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield at 6 p.m.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say in the media statement:

I am very excited for this opportunity to share the hard work of my office with the people we represent and serve every day and to hear the resident's thoughts and feedback.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office requests that all residents wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. RSVPs are appreciated through Contact.BerkshireDA@Mass.gov but not necessary.

About the Berkshire DA's Office:

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington's office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County. The office represents the Commonwealth in more than 7,500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three district courts, three juvenile courts, Massachusetts Appeals Court, and Supreme Judicial Court.

The office works closely with the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and collaborates with local police departments across the county.

A dedicated staff of more than 50 prioritizes public safety, empowering victims and witnesses through services and support, and building a safe community for everyone and especially the most vulnerable.

