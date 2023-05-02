Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Jaxon

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Jaxon. Jaxon is a handsome and sweet 6-year-old American Pit bull terrier mix who needs some extra special love from an extra special home.

Jaxon has recently recuperated from a lump removal, but unfortunately, that lump proved to be cancerous. Because of that diagnosis, this love of a boy is searching for that extra special home that can provide him with all the happiness he deserves for his potential hospice respite.

Despite his diagnosis, Jaxon still has so much love to give! He loves meeting new people and enjoys play sessions with several other dogs at Berkshire Humane. Although strong on leash, Jaxon LOVES walks and adventures however, he can also be pretty low-key and would make a great couch snuggler and movie night buddy.

An incredibly smart boy, Jaxon knows to sit, down, paw and "shhh!" He's highly motivated and has the potential to learn so much more.

Jaxon does need a home with teens or older and no cats or small animals, please. He will require a home that fully understands his future needs, so for those with further questions about Jaxon and his health status, please feel free to contact the kennel staff at 413-447-7878 x 126