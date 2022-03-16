Berkshire Humane Society Pets of the Week: Meet Bucky & Harley

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are Harley and Bucky, two senior male dogs available for adoption at Berkshire Humane Society. These two bonded pups have experienced the loss of their owner after they passed away, so the dogs are being offered for adoption together, with both a senior and buddy discount.

Harley is a 13-year-old Shetland sheepdog mix and likes going out for walks and then sleeping the day away. Bucky is a 7-year-old black lab mix who also loves walks and playing with toys. He has an old knee injury that does not bother him but limits him from taking long walks.

attachment-Harley and Bucky loading...

These sweet boys can be loud at times, so are not suited for apartment life. They could live in a home with cats and respectful children at least 8 years old.

If you are interested in adopting Harley and Bucky, please call the Berkshire Humane Society kennel at 413-447-7878, extension 126.

