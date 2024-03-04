Berkshire Residents In MA: Head Over And Vote!
Even though Tuesday's election focuses on a primary, registered voters in Massachusetts should STILL head to the polls to make their voice heard. After all, in November a new or incumbent President will take center stage at The White House in 2025 as this election serves as a prelude of what is yet to come.
In Berkshire county, the majority of polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for state & federal elections, including primaries. Municipal election times may vary. Here is a comprehensive list of where to vote in your designated community:
(The following information was obtained courtesy of www.iberkshires.com)
Adams: Memorial Building, Valley Street
Becket: Town Hall, Main Street
Cheshire: Cheshire School cafeteria, 191 Church St.
Clarksburg: Community Center, Cross Road
Dalton: Community Center, Main Street
Egremont: Fire station, Egremont Plain Road
Florida: Town Office, 379 Mohawk Trail
In the town of Great Barrington, precincts A C & D at the fire station on 37 State Road. Voters in the village of Housatonic are served by precinct B as they will cast their ballots at The Community Center on Main Street.
We continue with the extensive list that encompasses the entire vicinity in western Massachusetts:
Hancock: Route 43, Hancock School
Hinsdale: Town Hall, South Street
Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 North Main St.
Lee: 21 Crossway Village
Lenox: Town Hall, Walker Street
Monterey: Fire Hall, Main Road
Mount Washington: Town Hall, East Street
New Ashford: Town Hall, Mallory Road
New Marlborough: Town Hall, Mill River Southfield Road
Otis: Town Hall, North Main Street
Peru: Community Center, East Main Road
Richmond: Town Hall, State Road
Sandisfield: Old Town Hall, Silverbrook Road
Savoy: Senior Center, 720 Main Road
Sheffield: Town Hall, Depot Square
Stockbridge: Town Hall, Main Street
Tyringham: Town Hall, Main Road
Washington: Town Hall, Summit Hill Road
West Stockbridge: Village School, State Line Road
Williamstown: Voters should use the School Street lot and doors at the elementary school which is located at 115 Church St.
Windsor: Town Hall, Route 9
Here are some updated revisions regarding Tuesday's election:
In the city of North Adams, polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Residents can vote at all 5 wards located at St. Elizabeth's Parish Center.
Pittsfield voters, pay attention to where you will be casting your vote in the primary election as polls will not open until 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. as you'll have a 12 hour window to complete the task at hand: Here is the
- Ward 1, Precinct A: Reid Middle School, 950 North St.
- Ward 1, Precinct B: Reid Middle School, 950 North St.
- Ward 2, Precinct A: Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.
- Ward 2, Precinct B: Somerset Fire Station, Somerset Ave.
- Ward 3, Precinct A: Providence Court, 379 East St.
- Ward 3, Precinct B: Egremont Elementary School, 84 Egremont Ave.
- Ward 4, Precinct A: Herberg Middle School, 501 Pomeroy Ave.
- Ward 4, Precinct B: Williams School, 50 Bushey Road
- Ward 5, Precinct A: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.
- Ward 5, Precinct B: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.
- Ward 6, Precinct A: Columbia Arms Housing, 65 Columbus Ave.
- Ward 6, Precinct B: Conte Community School, 200 W. Union St.
- Ward 7, Precinct A: Fire Station, 54 Peck's Road
- Ward 7, Precinct B: Capeless Elementary School, 86 Brooks Ave.
In neighboring Vermont, polling hours in the southern portion of our listening area varies by town:
Pownal: 7 a.m. to 7 p.mc at The Pownal Center Fire Station off Route 7
Readsboro: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, in Readsboro's Central School
Stamford: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Stamford School, Main Road
BOTTOM LINE: If you don't have a say in this election, don't complain as you NEED to be a part of this process to exercise this all-important privilege. Remember, some countries don't have this opportunity, so take advantage of heading to one of your nearest polling places to get the process going!
