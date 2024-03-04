Berkshire Residents In MA: Head Over And Vote!

Berkshire Residents In MA: Head Over And Vote!

Stephen Maturen

Even though Tuesday's election focuses on a primary, registered voters in Massachusetts should STILL head to the polls to make their voice heard. After all, in November a new or incumbent President will take center stage at The White House in 2025 as this election serves as a prelude of what is yet to come.

@BerkEdge via Twitter
loading...

 

In Berkshire county, the majority of polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for state & federal elections, including primaries. Municipal election times may vary. Here is a comprehensive list of where to vote in your designated community:

(The following information was obtained courtesy of www.iberkshires.com)

Adams: Memorial Building, Valley Street
Becket: Town Hall, Main Street
Cheshire: Cheshire School cafeteria, 191 Church St.
Clarksburg: Community Center, Cross Road
Dalton: Community Center, Main Street
Egremont: Fire station, Egremont Plain Road
Florida: Town Office, 379 Mohawk Trail

loading...

In the town of Great Barrington, precincts A C & D at the fire station on 37 State Road.  Voters in the village of Housatonic are served by precinct B as they will cast their ballots at The Community Center on Main Street.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
loading...

We continue with the extensive list that encompasses the entire vicinity in western Massachusetts:

Hancock: Route 43, Hancock School
Hinsdale: Town Hall, South Street
Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 North Main St.
Lee: 21 Crossway Village
Lenox: Town Hall, Walker Street
Monterey: Fire Hall, Main Road
Mount Washington: Town Hall, East Street
New Ashford: Town Hall, Mallory Road
New Marlborough: Town Hall, Mill River Southfield Road
Otis: Town Hall, North Main Street
Peru: Community Center, East Main Road

Vladimir Cetinski
loading...

Richmond: Town Hall, State Road
Sandisfield: Old Town Hall, Silverbrook Road
Savoy: Senior Center, 720 Main Road
Sheffield: Town Hall, Depot Square
Stockbridge: Town Hall, Main Street
Tyringham: Town Hall, Main Road
Washington: Town Hall, Summit Hill Road
West Stockbridge: Village School, State Line Road
Williamstown: Voters should use the School Street lot and doors at the elementary school which is located at 115 Church St.
Windsor: Town Hall, Route 9

Here are some updated revisions regarding Tuesday's election:

Google Maps
loading...

In the city of North Adams, polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Residents can vote at all 5 wards located at St. Elizabeth's Parish Center.

Google Maps
loading...

Pittsfield voters, pay attention to where you will be casting your vote in the primary election as polls will not open until 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. as you'll have a 12 hour window to complete the task at hand: Here is the

  • Ward 1, Precinct A: Reid Middle School, 950 North St.
  • Ward 1, Precinct B: Reid Middle School, 950 North St.
  • Ward 2, Precinct A: Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.
  • Ward 2, Precinct B: Somerset Fire Station, Somerset Ave.
  • Ward 3, Precinct A: Providence Court, 379 East St.
  • Ward 3, Precinct B: Egremont Elementary School, 84 Egremont Ave.
  • Ward 4, Precinct A: Herberg Middle School, 501 Pomeroy Ave.
  • Ward 4, Precinct B: Williams School, 50 Bushey Road
  • Ward 5, Precinct A: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.
  • Ward 5, Precinct B: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.
  • Ward 6, Precinct A: Columbia Arms Housing, 65 Columbus Ave.
  • Ward 6, Precinct B: Conte Community School, 200 W. Union St.
  • Ward 7, Precinct A: Fire Station, 54 Peck's Road
  • Ward 7, Precinct B: Capeless Elementary School, 86 Brooks Ave.
loading...

In neighboring Vermont, polling hours in the southern portion of our listening area varies by town:

Pownal: 7 a.m. to 7 p.mc at The Pownal Center Fire Station off Route 7
Readsboro: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, in Readsboro's Central School
Stamford: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Stamford School, Main Road

Digital Vision.
loading...

BOTTOM LINE: If you don't have a say in this election, don't complain as you NEED to be a part of this process to exercise this all-important privilege. Remember, some countries don't have this opportunity, so take advantage of heading to one of your nearest polling places to get the process going!

LOOK: Here are 50 political terms you should know before the upcoming election

 

Filed Under: election, Massachusetts, Super Tuesday
Categories: Articles, Local News, Original Features
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM