Berkshire Residents In MA: Head Over And Vote!

Even though Tuesday's election focuses on a primary, registered voters in Massachusetts should STILL head to the polls to make their voice heard. After all, in November a new or incumbent President will take center stage at The White House in 2025 as this election serves as a prelude of what is yet to come.

@BerkEdge via Twitter @BerkEdge via Twitter loading...

In Berkshire county, the majority of polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for state & federal elections, including primaries. Municipal election times may vary. Here is a comprehensive list of where to vote in your designated community:

(The following information was obtained courtesy of www.iberkshires.com)

Adams: Memorial Building, Valley Street

Becket: Town Hall, Main Street

Cheshire: Cheshire School cafeteria, 191 Church St.

Clarksburg: Community Center, Cross Road

Dalton: Community Center, Main Street

Egremont: Fire station, Egremont Plain Road

Florida: Town Office, 379 Mohawk Trail

attachment-Great Barrington Town Sign loading...

In the town of Great Barrington, precincts A C & D at the fire station on 37 State Road. Voters in the village of Housatonic are served by precinct B as they will cast their ballots at The Community Center on Main Street.

Californians Head To The Polls For Early Voting Ahead Of Super Tuesday (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

We continue with the extensive list that encompasses the entire vicinity in western Massachusetts:

Hancock: Route 43, Hancock School

Hinsdale: Town Hall, South Street

Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 North Main St.

Lee: 21 Crossway Village

Lenox: Town Hall, Walker Street

Monterey: Fire Hall, Main Road

Mount Washington: Town Hall, East Street

New Ashford: Town Hall, Mallory Road

New Marlborough: Town Hall, Mill River Southfield Road

Otis: Town Hall, North Main Street

Peru: Community Center, East Main Road

104260554 Vladimir Cetinski loading...

Richmond: Town Hall, State Road

Sandisfield: Old Town Hall, Silverbrook Road

Savoy: Senior Center, 720 Main Road

Sheffield: Town Hall, Depot Square

Stockbridge: Town Hall, Main Street

Tyringham: Town Hall, Main Road

Washington: Town Hall, Summit Hill Road

West Stockbridge: Village School, State Line Road

Williamstown: Voters should use the School Street lot and doors at the elementary school which is located at 115 Church St.

Windsor: Town Hall, Route 9

Here are some updated revisions regarding Tuesday's election:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In the city of North Adams, polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Residents can vote at all 5 wards located at St. Elizabeth's Parish Center.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Pittsfield voters, pay attention to where you will be casting your vote in the primary election as polls will not open until 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. as you'll have a 12 hour window to complete the task at hand: Here is the

Ward 1, Precinct A: Reid Middle School, 950 North St.

Ward 1, Precinct B: Reid Middle School, 950 North St.

Ward 2, Precinct A: Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.

Ward 2, Precinct B: Somerset Fire Station, Somerset Ave.

Ward 3, Precinct A: Providence Court, 379 East St.

Ward 3, Precinct B: Egremont Elementary School, 84 Egremont Ave.

Ward 4, Precinct A: Herberg Middle School, 501 Pomeroy Ave.

Ward 4, Precinct B: Williams School, 50 Bushey Road

Ward 5, Precinct A: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.

Ward 5, Precinct B: Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.

Ward 6, Precinct A: Columbia Arms Housing, 65 Columbus Ave.

Ward 6, Precinct B: Conte Community School, 200 W. Union St.

Ward 7, Precinct A: Fire Station, 54 Peck's Road

Ward 7, Precinct B: Capeless Elementary School, 86 Brooks Ave.

Vermont Sign loading...

In neighboring Vermont, polling hours in the southern portion of our listening area varies by town:

Pownal: 7 a.m. to 7 p.mc at The Pownal Center Fire Station off Route 7

Readsboro: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, in Readsboro's Central School

Stamford: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Stamford School, Main Road

Studio Shot of a Ballot Box Digital Vision. loading...

BOTTOM LINE: If you don't have a say in this election, don't complain as you NEED to be a part of this process to exercise this all-important privilege. Remember, some countries don't have this opportunity, so take advantage of heading to one of your nearest polling places to get the process going!