The #1 Best Affordable Place to Live in Massachusetts for 2024

Some changes may be coming up in your life. Maybe you have a new job, are getting married, or have a new addition to the family on the way. Sometimes when big life milestones occur moving to a new location is part of the territory. Whether you are renting, buying your starter home, or upgrading, affordably is most likely a key factor. If Massachusetts is on your list of potential places to move to you may want to check out some of the best affordable places to live in the Bay State for 2024.

Get our free mobile app

The Top Three Best Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts for 2024

According to SoFi the top three best places to live in Massachusetts include the following locations:

Home to Mount Greylock, Adams would be a fit for someone who wants a peaceful, small-town experience. Though I didn't live in Adams, I spent a lot of time in the town during my younger days. Between Mount Greylock, Bellevue Falls, the Greylock Glen, and Peck's Falls, Adams has plenty of natural beauty and serenity to offer. Here's what SoFi stated regarding Adams' housing affordability.

Housing is highly affordable for both renters and homebuyers alike, despite the fact that home prices have increased by 9.4% year over year. Notably, rental prices have seen a sharp drop over the last year, putting them 38% below the national median.

If you want to live closer to Boston, Quincy may be your calling. Keep in mind you'll have to pay more to rent or buy in the city. Here's what SoFi stated regarding Quincy's housing affordability.

While you’ll spend more of your income to buy a home here, the median home sale price is approximately $100,000 below the median list price.

Leominster tops the list of the best affordable places in Massachusetts. If you choose to live here, you'll be about 90 minutes from Boston. The city prides itself on being family-friendly. Here's what SoFi stated regarding Leominster's housing affordability.

The home price to income ratio is slightly higher but overall, it’s much cheaper to buy in Leominster than many other Massachusetts towns, which could be ideal for first-time homebuyers. There’s plenty of variety, including single-family homes, condos, and townhouses. Rents are also affordable.

You can take a look at the entire list of best affordable places to live in Massachusetts by going here.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri