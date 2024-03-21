Massachusetts is no stranger to the retail apocalypse that has been occurring across the country over the past few years. Stores like Bed Bath and Beyond and Christmas Tree shops have completely shut down while other retailers like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are planning to close stores throughout the country.

A Major Electronics Retailer With Multiple Massachusetts Locations Will Be Shutting Down Some Stores in 2024

Another business that has plans to close some locations this year and early next is multinational consumer electronics retailer Best Buy. Back when Best Buy had a location in Lanesborough I would frequently shop there as I loved picking out the latest DVD movies and CDs. Over the years I purchased computers, games, televisions, toys an audio receiver, and more from Best Buy. I don't get to the store as much these days as the closest one near me is in Holyoke. As far as CDs and DVDs go, Best Buy no longer carries either form of media.

Will Any Massachusetts Stores Be Affected By The Upcoming Closures?

According to various internet sources, Best Buy will close 10-15 stores this year and next. However, the retailer hasn't revealed which stores will be shuttered. Hopefully, the remaining Massachusetts stores won't be touched but you never know. We'll keep you posted as more information becomes available. Best Buy has 23 locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Bellingham

Braintree

Brockton

Burlington

Cambridge

Danvers

Dedham

Dorchester

Everett

Framingham

Holyoke

Hyannis

Leominster

Mansfield

Marlborough

Milford

Millbury

North Attleboro

North Dartmouth

Plymouth

Saugus

Seekonk

Watertown

