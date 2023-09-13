Massachusetts City Named Among List of 25 Best Hiking Cities in US

The fall season is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy a hike, especially in Massachusetts. With the foliage hitting peak season around the second week of October, you won't want to pass up on getting outdoors, breathing in the crisp cool air while you hike the beautiful trails that Massachusetts has to offer.

Usually when you think of hiking in Massachusetts some obvious choices that may come to mind are Mount Greylock in the Berkshires, Wachusett Mountain at Wachusett Mountain State Reservation near Westminster, or perhaps Mount Norwottuck in Amherst and Granby. There are many popular trails to hike in Massachusetts and one particular city recently received some attention as a popular hiking location in the Baystate.

CNN recently put together a list of the 25 Best Hiking Cities in the US and one Massachusetts city ended up on that list. The city that that made the list was Boston. Let's see what the folks from CNN had to say about Boston in their review.

Boston may not be known for rugged terrain and high peaks, but an abundance of green spaces, nature reserves and local parks make Boston a great city for hikers. The nature trails at Arnold Arboretum and Blue Hills Reservation offer an escape from the hustle of downtown Boston. Boston is also a short drive from the Berkshires in western Massachusetts, which boasts hiking trails, lake strolls and walks to waterfalls, like Bash Bish Falls and Campbell Falls.

I love seeing that the Berkshires received some love from CNN as well. Boston may not have been an obvious choice at first but then again the Freedom Trail is a popular trail among locals and tourists alike even if it's more of a walk than an actual hike. What do you you think? Does Boston deserve to be on the list or should a different Massachusetts city be in Beantown's place?

