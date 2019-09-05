BHS Takes in 5 Dogs to be Made Available for Adoption

At the request of the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), the Berkshire Humane Society (BHS) has received five homeless dogs from shelters in the path of Hurricane Dorian. The ASPCA and Wings of Rescue evacuated the unowned animals from shelters in South Carolina to keep them out of harm’s way and make room for the potential influx of lost and displaced pets impacted by the disaster. The canines, who arrived in the Berkshires on Tuesday, Sept. 3, will be made available for adoption as soon as they complete their medical and behavioral evaluations.

“We are so happy we can assist during this time of crisis,” said John Perreault, Executive Director for BHS. “Our shelter manager drove to Delaware to pick up the dogs. They are now in our care, receiving thorough exams, vaccinations, and evaluations that will help us place them into loving forever homes.”

Potential adopters may fill out an adoption application at the shelter, located at 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield.

(press release sent to WSBS from The Berkshire Humane Society for online and on-air use)