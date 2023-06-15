BIG $$$ Winner In Lee! $50k? Nope. $100K? Sorry. $500K? Try Again

This past Wednesday, June 14th, somebody was lucky enough to add giant stacks of cash to their savings account by hitting a $5 scratch ticket for a BIG cash windfall. And no, it wasn't me, as much as I'd like to pretend it was.

The winning $5 ticket was a "50X Cash" scratch ticket and, according to the Mass State Lottery's website, it was purchased right here in beautiful Berkshire County at the Xtra Mart in good old Lee, Massachusetts!

That's right! Some lucky individual in Lee has 650,000 reasons to celebrate today after winning $650,000 on a $5 scratch-off. That...is...AWESOME! Just think about what you could buy with that kind of money:

You could buy a brand spanking new motor home or RV that comfortably sleeps four and travel the country! Or, heck, get a passport if you don't already have one and spend some time in Canada!

Snag yourself a cool new sports car. There are plenty of options to choose from whether it's a Mazda MX-5 Miata, a 2022 Ford Mustang, a Chevy Camaro, or a Volkswagon Jetta ALL costing below $100K so you can still have money left over!

Or you could buy something that you've always wanted that wasn't HUGELY expensive just monetarily out of reach like a hot tub for you and your spouse, donate some to your favorite charity, and then put the rest into some sort of retirement fund.

Or you could, like most of us probably if we won that kind of money, get yourself out of debt, pay off a student loan, or take the family on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation! The options are plentiful!

