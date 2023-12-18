The World’s 2nd Biggest Tourist Trap is in Massachusetts

Not only is Massachusetts a state where people want to relocate and raise a family the Bay State is also high on tourist lists for a vacation getaway. Whether you are looking to explore Boston, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between, Massachusetts is a destination state.

Get our free mobile app

When planning a vacation, you don't want to end up at an overcrowded attraction that ends up making you feel disappointed. USA Today published an article that lists the top 100 tourist traps worldwide. Here's a breakdown of the methodology according to the article:

In July 2023, we analyzed 23.2 million Google reviews of the 500 most popular tourist attractions in the world, spanning 65 countries in six continents. For each attraction, we asked a simple question: How frequently do the reviews mention the terms “tourist trap,” “overrated” or “expensive”? We compared attractions to one another by measuring the relative frequency of these mentions, dividing the number of mentions in each case by the total number of reviews for that attraction.

Massachusetts is Home to the Second Biggest Tourist Trap Worldwide

It turns out that the second biggest tourist trap worldwide is the Salem Witch Museum in Salem, Massachusetts. Of the 9,240 reviews the attraction received, 113 flagged the Salem Witch Museum as a tourist trap.

While there's very little doubt that the Salem Witch Museum becomes a hot attraction with tourists leading up to Halloween, exploring the museum during other times of the year could help if you are trying to avoid big crowds when visiting the attraction and Salem in general. Here are some of the most recent reviews of the museum as provided by Trip Advisor:

Have you visited the Salem Witch Museum? What was your experience like? You can check out the other attractions that made the list along with the top tourist traps worldwide by going here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri