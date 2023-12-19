Popular Freezer Item Added to Recall List, Includes Massachusetts

The food recalls keep on coming and this time around the recall involves plastic fragments found in some frozen chicken. Luckily there haven't been any reports of illness or injury but Massachusetts shoppers need to be aware.

The product in question is TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites which were produced on Oct. 3. According to Food Safety News, 26,550 pounds of the chicken bites have been recalled due to clear, hard plastic being discovered in the food product. We have included some images and product information below:

A 15-oz carton containing “TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN” with lot code KL3K03 and Best By date of 12/26/2024 is located on the side of the carton. The establishment number "P-20287: is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The TGI Fridays Chicken Product Was likely Sold at Stores in Massachusetts

Considering the chicken product was shipped to retail locations nationwide it's likely the recall affects Massachusetts shoppers and consumers. Massachusetts supermarket chains like Stop and Shop (headquartered in Quincy) and Big Y (headquartered in Springfield) sell TGI Fridays products. In addition, Walmart sells TGI Fridays products and the retail giant has several stores throughout Massachusetts.

What Should I Do If I Have the Recalled Product in My Freezer?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) urges people who have the product not to consume it and instead either discard it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. You can check more details regarding the TGI Fridays boneless chicken recall by going here.

