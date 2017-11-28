Bright Nights Offering Free Admission to Military, First Responders
There are jobs out there that not a lot of people can do that are, often times, taken for granted. On Wednesday, they can be rewarded with a beautiful sight of holiday lights and festivities.
Bright Nights in Springfield, which is located inside Forest Park, will be hosting a Public Safety Night on Wednesday offering free admission to all active members of the military, law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical service personnel. The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m until 9:00. The event is not for just Springfield natives, but for all in public safety.
According to WWLP in Springfield, the entrance will be lined with American Flags to pay tribute to those serving their communities and country. Children of military members and first responders will also receive a ticket for a free ride in Santa's Magical Forest, which includes the Winter Carousel and Santa Train.
Spread the word so our military members and first responders can enjoy a phenomenal night of activities to ring in the holiday season with their families.