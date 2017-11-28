There are jobs out there that not a lot of people can do that are, often times, taken for granted. On Wednesday, they can be rewarded with a beautiful sight of holiday lights and festivities.

Bright Nights in Springfield, which is located inside Forest Park, will be hosting a Public Safety Night on Wednesday offering free admission to all active members of the military, law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical service personnel. The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m until 9:00. The event is not for just Springfield natives, but for all in public safety.

According to WWLP in Springfield , the entrance will be lined with American Flags to pay tribute to those serving their communities and country. Children of military members and first responders will also receive a ticket for a free ride in Santa's Magical Forest, which includes the Winter Carousel and Santa Train.

Spread the word so our military members and first responders can enjoy a phenomenal night of activities to ring in the holiday season with their families.