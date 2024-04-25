Massachusetts is a state that receives many visitors and new residents. Whether it's the fact that the Bay State is one of the top places to raise a family or that we have some of the best educational institutions around there's no doubt that many folks want to live in Massachusetts.

Not everywhere in Massachusetts is easy on your wallet when it comes to owning a home or renting an apartment. You would have to be very well off to live in towns like Nantucket or Weston but there are some places you can live comfortably while raising a family. You just need to know where to look.

2 of New England's Most Affordable Places to Live in 2024 are in Massachusetts

Redfin released a list of 10 affordable places to live in New England for 2024 and two cities are in Massachusetts. Springfield (#2) and Worcester (#7) are the cities.

Here's some info on Springfield courtesy of Redfin.

Springfield takes the second spot on our list. The city has a median home sale price of $278,500 and about 155,900 residents.

Springfield Stats:

Median home price: $278,500

Average sale price per square foot: $179

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,249

Median household income: $47,677

Here's some info on Worcester courtesy of Redfin.

Seventh on our list of affordable places to live in New England is Worcester, MA. With a population of about 206,500, this Massachusetts area is a great option for those looking for a mid-sized city.

Worcester Stats:

Median home price: $400,000

Average sale price per square foot: $250

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,812

Median household income: $63,011

The #1 most affordable place to live on Redfin's list is Waterbury, CT. You can view the entire list by going here.

