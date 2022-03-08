Brutal Winds And Rain Hit Berkshire County Hard Monday Night

Heavy winds and rain ripped through Berkshire County late Monday night causing damage and downing some various tree limbs and powerlines. Mostly it was a lot of noise, but there were some locations around the county that took a bit of a hit.

There were two locations in the Northern Berkshires, in particular, where damage from the storm occurred.

Wheel Estates trailer in North Adams sustains damage...

According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the North Adams Fire Department responded to the Wheel Estates Mobile Home Park off of South Church Street in North Adams shortly after 9 pm Monday for a report of a trailer possibly blown off its foundation and a call for a roof being blown off a trailer.

According to the post, high winds and torrential rain associated with the cold front that moved through the region caused damage in the higher elevations of the county. No one was injured. The fire crew had to move the roof sheets to locations where they would not be blown around again and possibly cause more damage.

Here are a few shots from the damage scene at Wheel Estates:

A power line was downed and on fire on Notch Road in Adams...

The Adams Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page last night of a power line that was on fire on Notch Road after it was downed by the storm. Emergency crews from National Grid were on the scene last night working to get the power restored to the area. That prompted a warning to area residents to stay indoors and only drive in an emergency, and obviously to stay away from any downed power lines.

Here's the video post on the Adams Police Department Facebook Page:

Some very good advice from Mass.gov... You should stay away from downed utility wires and always assume a downed power line is live.

