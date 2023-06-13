Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard the general manager of the local baseball team, The Suns, on the air with us. Normally, three or four times a year the organization puts on a professional display of fireworks for its fans.

The show is so big, that normally a pretty large chunk of the city can see and hear them. The fourth of July is around the corner and folks are getting giddy for fireworks. Fireworks are a good time, but they are very illegal here in Massachusetts unless put on by professionals.

All fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts for private residents. Massachusetts law prohibits the possession, use, and sale of fireworks by unlicensed individuals, even if you buy them legally in another state. Leave fireworks to the professionals and see a great professional fireworks display this year.

Here's a fun fact: Did you know that fireworks shows can cost anywhere from $7000 - $50,000 for one night? Wild, right?

The reason they are illegal here in the bay state is because they can be super dangerous. Every year hospitals deal with fireworks related injuries. Combine alcohol with improper lighting of fireworks, and that can be a BAD day.

Can You Get Arrested For Possessing Fireworks In Massachusetts?

You cannot.

Can you go to jail for fireworks in Massachusetts? You cannot be arrested for simply possessing fireworks in Massachusetts, but you can be fined between $10 and $100. Police are required to confiscate them. -wickedlocal.com

