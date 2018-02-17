While the mere thought of a typical Hollywood wedding may conjure images of grandiose locations, sweeping crowds and over-the-top opulence, plenty of high-profile celebrities have opted for more intimate—even wholly private—nuptial affairs.

Despite their much-publicized relationships and fame, sometimes superstar couples like Beyonce and Jay-Z and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just want to gather with a handful of friends and family members and celebrate privately, whether at home, in their backyard or, simply, in a courthouse.

Below, discover 25 famous pairs who tied the knot in secret, private wedding ceremonies away from the glare of paparazzi cameras.