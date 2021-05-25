We know the real estate market is wild right now. The inventory of homes in Berkshire County is lower than ever and most are selling at well above asking prices.

While the most popular homes in our area on the market right now are priced between $200,000 and $400,000 that doesn't mean there aren't some million dollar plus gems on the market in The Berkshires. We discovered this $2.1 million dollar listening in Williamstown on Northwest Hill Rd. Listed by Nancy K. Kalodner and Cortney K Dupont of Cohen & White Associates this four-bedroom, five-bathroom 7,100 square feet is nestled on over 27 private acres and is minutes from downtown and the Williams College campus.

This custom-designed and built home and its expansive gardens have been created with an artistic sensibility to embrace and enhance the beauty of this exemplary Berkshire home and its magical landscaped setting. According to the listing, the northern Berkshire estate was crafted with only the finest materials and has been meticulously maintained. The property both welcomes and reflects stunning distant views in all seasons through the carefully positioned windows that welcome the outside in. Outdoors, there are multiple vistas with every turn of the garden paths, across warm fieldstone patios and wide sloping lawns. The property boasts a natural pond-like swimming pool, along with a sauna and indoor spa.

The icing on the cake for this palatial property? The "indoor" motorcycles the current homeowners keep on display. Can you spot them all? No word on whether they come with the home, but you know what they say, everything is negotiable.