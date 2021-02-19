Congratulations Shout Out to Aidan Gilligan

Salisbury Bank is pleased to announce that Aidan Gilligan has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer.

As noted in a media release, Aidan started with the Bank in February 2018, and has been working as a Commercial Lender covering the Bank’s Berkshire County market. Aidan’s positive attitude, professionalism, customer service, and insatiable desire to learn have been identified by senior management as some of his strongest attributes – all of which exemplify the Bank’s core values.

In addition to his commercial lending responsibilities, Aidan has been, and continues to be, instrumental in administrating the Bank’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) initiative since the first quarter of 2020. Aidan is also a member of the Leadership Development Program and active with volunteerism in his local community.

Aidan resides in Sheffield, MA with his wife and two children.

About Salisbury Bank

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

