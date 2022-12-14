Once again the good folks at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are helping to get the word out about a very serious product recall. This recall involves certain COVID-19 tests potentially giving false negative results.

According to the FDA, the company Detect, Inc. is voluntarily recalling three specific lots of the Detect Covid-19 Test™, their molecular over-the-counter test used to identify the SARS virus that causes Covid-19.

This recall affects over 11,000 tests shipped to customers over the course of 30 days, from July 26th thru August 26th. Apparently, there is an increased chance that the test kits from these three lots may give false negative results.

After a thorough investigation to determine the problem, Detect, Inc. made the decision to recall the following lots:

Lot Number Use By Date Number of Tests Shipped HB264 1/1/2023 7,382 HY263 1/1/2023 1,800 HY264 1/1/2023 1,920

BTW, the lot numbers and the Use By dates can be found on the side of each test box. As yet, Detect, Inc. has not received any false negative reports related to the affected lots. They are merely issuing the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone in possession of any unused tests from the affected lots should dispose of the tests immediately. Also, if you have the Detect App™, you will be notified if you attempt to use a test that is included in the recall.

For more on the story, including information on how to get refunds if you did purchase a recalled test, visit the FDA's website here.

