You may be already aware of this, Berkshire County residents, but I have to admit that until recently, I was not aware of this. Apparently, every year, the Princeton Review ranks the top 25 higher-learning institutions in the country in 50 different categories.

And not only did the honor of Best Campus Food go to a university in the Bay State, but that very same university has been #1 for the 6th year in a row! The school I'm referring to is none other than UMass Amherst!

The rankings themselves are based on surveys of 160,000 students from the colleges and universities being ranked. The honor is even more impressive considering UMass Amherst is the only school in Massachusetts in the top 25.

How did other New England higher-learning institutions rank? I'm glad you asked. The state of Maine shows up at #2 with Bowdoin College in Brunswick and at #19 with College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor.

The final showing for a New England state is Connecticut with Wesleyan University in Middletown at #23. A few institutions from the great state of New York did make the list, though.

Ithaca's Cornell University shows up at #4 and Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs ranks at #7 with some pretty tasty eats. And NYC's Columbia University comes in at #22.

It's an interesting ranking. If your alma mater is outside New England, check to see if it made the list. View the full Princeton Review rankings list here.

