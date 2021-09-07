COVID Vaccine Booster Should Be Approved Within Weeks

Planning on getting your covid vaccine booster shot? You might be waiting a little longer. The Biden administration is waiting for approval from both the FDA and the CDC before they will start offering the vaccine boosters.

MassLive reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci, amongst a tiff between health officials and the White House, is stressing the need and urgency of approval from the Food and Drug Administration before offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to the general public.

In August, President Biden announced that vaccine booster shots would be offered to anyone who had been fully immunized by the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Now, White House officials are saying only Pfizer shots will be ready for the slated start date of September 20, because health officials may need a little more time to evaluate other vaccines.

According to Fauci, exactly who will be eligible for the vaccine booster will depend on whatever terms are agreed upon by the CDC and the FDA. Fauci initially said last week that the recommendation is still to wait eight months after getting your second shot before you get the booster shot, but again, it ultimately comes down to what the experts determine is best.

What is behind this rush for booster shots? According to research, the effectiveness of the vaccines can eventually decline, and now with the delta variant surging across the country, more and more people are pushing for a third shot.

Much more information can be found on the story by visiting MassLive's website here.

