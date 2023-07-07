Boston Pub Offers a Unique Version of a Popular MA Sandwich (photos)

Many Massachusetts residents are familiar with the Fluffernutter sandwich. The combination of peanut butter and marshmallow spread between two slices of bread is to die for. Without question, the Fluffernutter is one of my favorite sandwiches. I mention that many Massachusetts residents are familiar with the Fluffernutter sandwich because fluff was invented in the city of Lynn. As such the sandwich is a popular New England comfort food.

If you are ever in the Boston area, there's a popular pub named Local 149, and on the menu is a unique version of the classic Fluffernutter sandwich that locals rave about. This version of the popular Massachusetts sandwich is deep-fried, covered with powdered sugar, and paired with Nutella. My mouth is watering just writing this description. It's time for your mouth to water too as we have included some photos from the pub's Facebook page.

I haven't experienced the fried Fluffernutter yet but the next time I'm in Boston you can bet your bottom dollar that I'm going to check it out. Have you experienced the joy that is the fried Fluffernutter?

Here's another version of the deep-fried Fluffernutter

