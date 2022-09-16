As we continue to approach the official change of seasons into Fall, it continues to turn into one of the most beautiful times of the year in the Berkshires. Of course, there is lots of exploring to do around the region during this time of year. And maybe one of those spots you will find yourself exploring is the tallest waterfall throughout all of Massachusetts, since it is right here in the Berkshires.

As someone who is relatively new to the area, I'm continuing to find out some pretty awesome facts about the Berkshires. This is something that I definitely had no clue about.

The travel publication 'Nothing Familiar' posted about this spot and they couldn't stop ranting and raving about how breathtaking the tallest waterfall in the Massachusetts is. They also posted some fun and not-so-fun facts about the waterfall and its location. But most importantly they said this:

Ready to be in awe of the tallest waterfall in Massachusetts?? Bash Bish Falls State Park is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the Berkshires!

Yep, Bash Bish Falls State Park is where you will find the tallest waterfall in Massachusetts.

The waterfall is roughly 80 feet high, which of course, makes it the tallest in the Bay State. The springs of Mt. Washington would be where all that water is coming from. However, 'Nothing Familiar' also points out that there have been 25 deaths from cliff jumpers making the leap into the shallow waters, so please be safe upon your visit there.

Bash Bish Falls are about 25 minutes southwest of Great Barrington, right next to the New York border. Given that parking on the Massachusetts side of Bash Bish Falls State Park, you will likely want to park on the New York side of the park so you can hike up to that point.

In the meantime, the temperatures are still pretty nice and seasonable to go exploring so make your way on down for some awesome scenery at Bash Bish Falls State Park when you get a chance. It's just one more beautiful thing to check out while you're in the Berkshires.

