Did You Miss Out on These Daily Deals? Good News
If you missed out on any of the Daily Deals over the past couple of weeks, the following items are available right now by calling (413) 528-0860 or emailing fun@wsbs.com
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
- $25 certificate to Chocolate Springs Cafe in Lenox, yours for only $17
- $20 gets you a family four pack of passes to Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia, NY
- $50 certificate to Firefly Gastro Pub in Lenox, you pay only $27
- $25 certificate to the Misty Moonlight Diner in Pittsfield, yours for only $17
- $35 gets you $50 at Number 10 GB
- $28 gets you $50 at Stadium System Retail location in Canaan
- $22 gets you a family four (4) pack of tickets to the Triplex Cinemas in GB
- $13 gets you $20 at Mielke Confections on Stockbridge Rd, GB
- $13 gets you $25 gift card good toward bowling and/or mini golf at The Cove in Great Barrington.
- The Lux Guardian Angel Air Purification System from Aerus Electrolux. Retails for $800 - yours for only $400 (only one available)
Call 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item! First Come First Served – call or email WSBS now!