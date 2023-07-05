I specifically remember learning the actual definition of a yellow light when I was in driving school. I was originally wrong about it. You actually gotta stop if it is safe to do so.

Is it the same for "yield signs"? We'll explore.

I'm sure my father was trying to be a nice guy, but he always used to "let people go" who were trying to turn left (that would be his right, not as in, like basic freedom, but as in a direction), in front of him. I always thought it was a nice gesture, but he was interrupting the "right of way"!

Although I don't remember anyone behind him getting upset, he was wrong to let the guy turn in front of him. But what about a "yield" sign?

I was in traffic yesterday behind someone as I approached a yield sign. Now, I assume most drivers on the road would like to get to their destination as quickly as possible and unnecessary stopping would be interfere with that goal. This person came to a complete stop at the yield. A complete stop.

If there was traffic approaching from the opposite direction, I could understand this, but for most of us, a yield is a free pass to "roll through" the stop sign, right? 😂

I thought to myself rather angrily, "shouldn't it be illegal to come to a complete stop at a yield sign?!" (All the while knowing the answer is probably "no".)

SO, IS IT ILLEGAL TO COME TO A COMPLETE STOP AT A YIELD SIGN IN MA?

A STOP sign always means “come to a complete halt” and applies to each vehicle that comes to the sign.

When you see a YIELD sign, slow down and be prepared to stop. Let vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians go before you proceed. You must come to a complete stop if traffic conditions require it. -mass.gov

So, in actuality, you gotta stop if you must!