Popular Discount Store in the U.S. Has 56 Locations in Massachusetts

It seems like more than ever people are shopping on a tight budget. With the cost of everyday items going up, it's difficult just to stay barely above water. As such it appears that many shoppers are making the shift to discount stores to save some money and stay on budget and Massachusetts is no different. Retailers like Walmart and Dollar Tree are the answer for many people who need to keep their everyday costs low while still being able to purchase essential items for their homes.

There's One Particular Retailer That Has More Locations Than Any Other Discount Retailer in the U.S.

One retailer that trumps the rest in terms of having the most locations in the U.S. is Dollar General. The discount retailer chain has over 18,700 stores in the United States and sells items like clothing, cleaning supplies, home decor, health & beauty aids, pet supplies, toys, groceries, and seasonal items. Some of the well-known brands you can find at Dollar General include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestlé, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

Massachusetts Alone Has Over 50 Dollar General Locations

If you're looking for a Dollar General store near you it shouldn't be too difficult as the discount retail chain has 56 locations in the Bay State alone. It seems like anywhere you go you're likely to bump into a Dollar General store but if you want to know exactly where the locations are in Massachusetts we have included the list with contact information and hours of operation below.

Dollar General Locations in Massachusetts

Whether you live in or near Boston, Springfield, Pittsfield, Agawam, Worcester or any of the towns and cities listed above it's likely that you'll be able to easily find a Dollar General near you.

