Don’t Ever Be An Idiot Around Snow Plows in Massachusetts

While we're in the middle of ongoing Winter storms passing through New England, it's another time to remind you about those awesome people who are out on the road, trying to make the roads safer for you, as they get the white stuff plowed. Unfortunately, some people are idiots and want to make things more dangerous for themselves and everyone else. Here's exactly how they would do that!

**DISCLAIMER**: The bold font lines in the story are ACTUALLY HOW NOT TO BE AN IDIOT around snow plows in Massachusetts.

The first rule of being an idiot on the road around snow plows is to ignore the fact that snow plows need room. Just keep staying ever so close to them and crowd them in. Not giving them room helps endanger you and everyone else. Every idiot knows they need plenty of space when they're out on the road, so fellow idiots, let's not give it to them.

FALSE! Give snow plows LOTS of space!

Star Tribune via Getty Images Star Tribune via Getty Images loading...

Another way to be an idiot is to pass them. While you're at it, idiots, go ahead and pass as close to them as possible. We have so many things to do and we want to get there as fast as possible. Any idiot knows that we are the most important person on the road regardless of how dangerous the roads might be.

FALSE! DO NOT PASS THEM!

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

Also, all idiots on the road know to always tailgate snow plows. That will show those guys for trying to make things safer for not only myself, but everyone else on the road. Fellow idiots know to tailgate all the snow plows and get in those blind spots of theirs.

FALSE! NEVER tailgate any snow plow EVER! If you're in a snow plow's blind spot, they might not even know you're there.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images loading...

Obviously, everything previously said in the non-bold font is how idiots and careless drivers think while on the roads. It's important to stay safe while on the roads in dangerous conditions and to not obstruct any snow plows from trying to help make things safer. The safest spot on the road is driving behind the snow plow (while giving them plenty of space) as this will be the area that has just been plowed. So what if they're moving slow! It's much safer!

If you need a perfect example of what an idiot may do on the road, here's one:

DON'T BE THAT GUY, MASSACHUSETTS! AND PLEASE, DON'T BE AN IDIOT AROUND SNOW PLOWS!

