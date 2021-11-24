Don’t Forget To Add These Extra Delights For Thanksgiving Day

The time has arrived as Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner for a round of turkey and all the trimmings plus there are some interesting additions that will be featured at the dinner table and each state in our tri-state region gets to be creative in more ways than one. Here is an example on what you can expect as the end result will surprise you in more ways than one.

We will start with The Bay State of Massachusetts. The familiar words of "pass the cranberry sauce" will be heard from here in The Berkshires to Boston. Even though this sweet side dish is a Turkey day staple, It was unanimously chosen in a recent poll stating a portion of everyone's plate will feature the red and purple colors of this delectable fruit. Cranberry sauce has been designated as a basic, fundamental fixture and can be added as a healthy option to your diet year round.

It's ironic that when I resided south of the border in Connecticut, there was never an opportunity for me to sample a piece of monkey bread which serves as a holiday staple around this time of the year. You'll need an extra napkin or two as this pastry has a sticky feel. This delicacy needs to get pulled apart by hand and those who serve it up get creative at times. A true and unique offering in the Constitution State, for sure!

Now we head west to New York. Hard to believe, the Empire State specializes in a unique and different approach to the holiday fare as lots of people are on the go during the holidays and Chinese food seems to be an alternative choice being that many restaurants WILL be open on Turkey day and December 25th. Let's just say it's the alternative for those who just want to kick back and enjoy Thanksgiving without all the preparation involved. This practice is more common in urban areas with The Big Apple leading the way towards this direction. Rural areas stick with the annual tradition, but an egg roll as a side dish sounds interesting to me.

North of Massachusetts, The Green Mountain State of Vermont offers a very tasty alternative: Pancakes. Yes, you heard right. The breakfast staple could take the place of a turkey and that's because their famous maple syrup adds the finishing touch as you will definitely feel full after a hefty stack accompanied with fresh fruit, how can you go wrong. This is an example of creativity with a capital C.

No matter what you'll be serving up on the final Thursday of November, make it a happy, safe and blessed Thanksgiving.

(Some background information on this article courtesy of the web site, www.spoonuniversity.com)