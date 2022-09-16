Here's a question, Berkshire County movie lovers: Do you have a favorite movie genre? Are you particular to romances? Comedies? Romantic Comedies? Dramas? I'm partial to Horror flicks and Film Noir classics.

However, being a movie buff, I really like them all. I mean, if it's a good movie, it doesn't matter the genre. Some people absolutely love classic college movies. Whether it's a drama about academics and making the transformation from teen to adult, or a comedy revolving around hijinks and pranks between warring fraternities, some people just love college flicks.

What about you? Do you have a fave? "Pitch Perfect"? "Legally Blonde"? "Rudy"? "Love Story"? Mine is probably 1978's classic comedy, "Animal House", which probably says a lot more about me than it should.

A poll was recently conducted by an actual college regarding favorite college movies and I thought the results were both surprising and interesting. So much so that I thought I would share the results with you.

Arizona's Grand Canyon University recently compiled a list of college movies. They then sourced Google Trends data from the past 5 years and determined the popularity of each movie on the list. As I said previously, the results are surprising.

The #1 favorite classic college movie in Massachusetts is..."Good Will Hunting"! That may not be a surprise to residents of the Commonwealth but if you've never seen it, do so when you get a chance.

The movie stars Matt Damon as a janitor at MIT who's actually a genius and his therapist played by Robin Williams who gets him to realize his potential. The movie co-stars Ben Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård, and Minnie Driver.

The most searched-for college movie overall is a musical comedy from 2012 that led to a bunch of sequels and features a terrific ensemble cast including Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, and who can forget Pittsfield's own Elizabeth Banks. I'm referring to "Pitch Perfect".

The movie that came in second for most searched overall was 2001's "Legally Blonde" with Reese Witherspoon which was also the most popular college movie in the northeast region of the country. The most popular classic college movie in the southern region of the United States? The 1998 comedy, "The Waterboy" with Adam Sandler.

Of course, the plot for "The Waterboy" is centered around a college football team, and just in case you didn't know, college football is very popular in the South. Capturing the other regions of the country, the West and Midwest, was the college movie that was most searched overall that was already mentioned, "Pitch Perfect."

Some other popular choices were classic college movies like, "A Beautiful Mind", "Love and Basketball", "Rudy", "Glory Road", and "The Social Network". To check out all the results of this very cool study, just visit Grand Canyon University's website here.

