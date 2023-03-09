What Annoys Massachusetts Residents? We’d Like To Know!

Have you ever thought about some things that irk Bay State residents from the beautiful Berkshires to Boston? WE have 5 items of interest and here is the breakdown: 3 of them are related to driving, one in particular has something to do with sports, preferably baseball and the other pertains to a favorite delicacy. I think you know where I am going with this, so let's dive in and give those visiting a crash course in what to look out for:

1) POTHOLES: The biggest culprit when you are out and about on state and local roads. Even the highways and byways are NOT immune to this problem which can cost you in the long run. Speed plays a big role and once you hit a crater of high caliber, your car will need extensive repairs and guaranteed, a lighter wallet is on the horizon. Two words: "BE CAREFUL" and take it slow.

2) DRIVING INTO BOSTON: In this instance, the term, M***hole is prevalent as the capital city sees it's share of some of the WORST drivers to hit the road. It seems like Bostonians are always in a rush to get from point A to point B as they have NO consideration for others who are sharing the road with them. This is my idea: Park outside the city at a municipal lot and take The T into the city as one plus for Bean town is the terrain is walkable and you don't need a car to get to where you're going. plus, it will save you money in the long run as parking is expensive in more ways than one.

3) OUT OF STATERS CLAIMING THEY ARE FROM BOSTON: This truly makes capital city residents mad. Local natives know who is from their vicinity as neighboring residents masquerade as people who call Massachusetts largest city their primary domain. Word of warning: You will be found out and the giveaway is you do NOT have that traditional Boston accent. proceed with caution.

4) ANY NEW YORK YANKEES HAT: The rivalry between the Red Sox and Bronx Bombers remains intense to this day. May I suggest you leave any Yankees attire back home and if you are even thinking of showing your support for those pinstriped players at Friendly Fenway, fireworks will fly. Statistics show there have been plenty of altercations between fans which led to arrests and personal injury. I believe in showing team spirit, but there are some instances like this one where Yankee fans should proceed with caution. I play it safe by wearing a New York Mets cap during the winter months as the rivalry between those two teams from different divisions is not as robust like the alternative.

5) TOMATOES IN CLAM CHOWDER: A guaranteed NO-NO. This is one of the Bay State's favorite delicacies. By adding this vegetable in a cup or bowl signifies you are NOT a Massachusetts native. It seems like you are tarnishing the traditional fare by adding this much despised ingredient. Oyster crackers are acceptable to give this appetizer some much-needed taste, but word to the wise: Leave out tomatoes because people will comment about this on the spot.

BOTTOM LINE: These suggestions for out-of-towners could prove valuable in the long run. Sage advice you should follow. Otherwise, have a safe and joyous trip when visiting any part of The Bay State.