Don’t Miss Your Chance To See A Hit B’way Play In Columbia County

The Two Of Us Productions proudly presents a classic multi-award winning play this weekend. The Columbia county theatre based company will showcase the celebrated Stephen Sondheim musical "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" on Friday and Saturday evening, October 11th and 12th at 7:30 pm with a 3 pm Sunday matinee on October 13th at The Taconic Hills Performing Arts Center, located west of the high school on county route 11 A in Craryville, New York.

The musical thriller was penned by Hugh Wheeler is set in 1785 as the plot focuses on an evil barber who has the tendency of turning his customers into so-called "meat pies" with the help of his assistant, Mrs. Lovett. The primary character received his origins from a story in a weekly magazine entitled "The String Of Pearls" during of winter of 1846.and was serialized in Victorian popular fiction during the 19th century. The title roles were performed on the Broadway stage 4 decades ago by veteran actors Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury.

This production also features a crop of local talent including Josh Potrarico in the title role of Sweeney Todd, Constance Lopez portrays Mrs. Lovett, News Channel 13, Albany New York anchor and health reporter Benita Zahn plays a beggar woman in this production plus a 12 year old girl Taconic Hills student, Chloe Conway won a walk-on-role as she won the part in a recent silent auction that was held at The Copake Grange.

Others featured include William Flaim, Isabel Costa, Carmen Lookshire, Frank Leavitt, Brian Yorck, Sam Sultan, Mark Leinung, Karissa Payson, Lauren Wicks, Molly Oliviera, Zach Nayer and Lucia Martin.

Tickets are still available to see this LIVE chilling and entertaining performance at $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students. Groups and families are admitted for only $12 per person. You can log on here to secure your seats or phone 1-518-758-1648.

