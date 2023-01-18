Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month

In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.

According to a report from The Berkshire Eagle, the owners of Flat Burger Society are looking to have their doors closed by the end of the month. The downtown Pittsfield joint had previously opened up in the summer of 2021. The establishment featured plenty of live music and comedy acts during its time, but the owners have said their ideas for the spot have not exactly gone according to plan.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The space at 75 North Street in downtown Pittsfield is co-owned by Austin Oliver and Joad Bowman. They are also the co-owners of Thistle & Mirth and Lulu's Tiny Grocery, which also make up the landscape of Pittsfield's historic downtown.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Oliver talked about the decision to close up shop at the end of January:

We gave it our best shot...We still believe in Pittsfield and bringing music and a venue to Pittsfield, but we just couldn’t quite make that space work...Instead of letting it take anything else down with us, we’re just going to cut ties with it, and we’re going to hopefully usher someone new in there.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Prior to Flat Burger Society being an occupant of the location, Flavours of Malaysia was at the spot. That was forced to close as a result of pandemic restrictions from COVID-19. It closed at the end of 2020.

Flat Burger Society is still open until the end of the month. So, if you're in the Berkshires, head to downtown Pittsfield and take advantage while you can!

10 Things That May Shock You About Moving to The Berkshires

11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs Right Now