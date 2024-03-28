If Dunkin' was going to sell it, you know they definitely had to make sure to sell it in its original home state of Massachusetts. Dunkin' has an all new beverage for the 21 and over crowd and its now available to be purchased in the Bay State!

Dunkin' has recently released its new alcoholic beverage, known as Dunkin' Spiked. They new tagline from the company on the new alcoholic beverage is the “perfect daytime or evening drinks that you can enjoy year-round.”

The alcoholic beverage comes in multiple varieties of Dunkin' drinks. Its spiked iced coffees have flavors of original, mocha, caramel, and vanilla flavors with a 6% ABV. They also come as iced teas that have 5% ABV and come in slightly sweet, half-and-half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple flavors, according to 22 News WWLP.

The new alcoholic drinks are sold in stores and NOT in Dunkin' restaurants. The packaging you may see at the store may look something like this...

The vice president of Retail Business Development at Dunkin, Brian Austin, said in a statement about the product:

We knew our customers would be excited about an adult twist on their favorite Dunkin’ drinks, but the response was overwhelmingly positive, leading to unprecedented demand...We’ve been working hard to meet that demand and are starting the year strong by doubling our retail footprint across the country.

The new Dunkin' Spiked was also released in several other states including Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin. In the near future, Dunkin' Spiked will also be available for sale in Indiana, Louisiana and Virginia.

We knew it had to be just a matter of time before the new alcoholic beverages showed up in their home state, Massachusetts!

