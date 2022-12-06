Early Tuesday Morning Fire In Pittsfield Leaves One Injured

According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Fire Department, one person had to be taken to Berkshire Medical Center after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning on Congress Street in Pittsfield.

The PFD reports they got the call at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire at 11 Congress Street in Pittsfield. While they were on their way to the scene, firefighters were notified that at least one of the occupants may be trapped somewhere in the house.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews saw heavy fire at the rear of the first floor of the wood-frame structure. While some of the crew attacked the main portion of the fire, other crews were dispatched to search the rest of the structure.

Firefighters finally located an unresponsive victim in a bedroom on the second floor. The victim was removed from the residence through an exterior window and was transported soon after to BMC.

Courtesy Pittsfield Fire Department Courtesy Pittsfield Fire Department loading...

The exact condition of the victim is unknown. PFD reports that they are alive and being treated. No other injuries or casualties were reported at this time regarding occupants and firefighters.

The first floor of the structure sustained major heat and smoke damage with 2-1/2 rooms sustaining fire damage. At this time, fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Pittsfield Fire Department along with the Massachusetts Fire Marshal's office is investigating the incident.

