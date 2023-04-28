Ed Sheeran To Play Boston’s Wang Theatre

I remember hearing Ed Sheeran's "The A Team" for the first time circa 2011. I will be honest, I thought it was a good song, but I don't think anyone thought that he would become the international superstar he is today.

Ed Sheeran plays stadiums. Period. He is massive, pleasing millions of fans around the world. Sheeran currently has a net worth of $200M.

His new album "Subtract" drops on May 5. You may have heard "Eyes Closed" in the mix on Live 95.9. The album is inspired by hard times Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn fell upon.

Doctors found a tumor on Seaborn while pregnant with their second child. Fortunately, she received treatment and is now recovering at home. Secondly, Sheeran's best friend, Jamal Edwards, 31, died unexpectedly from a cocaine and alcohol related heart attack.

While Sheeran will play two shows at Gillette Stadium on his newly announced upcoming tour, the superstar will also play an "intimate" show at Boston's Wang Theatre.

The Gillette Shows are as follows: June 30 and July 1.

For a shot at tickets to see Ed Sheeran at the Wang Theatre on June 29, click here.

