Eight Thirst Quenching Beverages That Hail From Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for a lot of things and unique foods that come from the Bay State certainly top the list. But what are you going to wash those foods down with? Beverages from Massachusetts of course.

Just as certain foods like clam chowder and Boston Cream Pie are synonymous with Massachusetts, there is an abundance of beverages that got their start here in the Commonwealth. So many of these drinks are popular with locals, but many of them reach consumers well beyond Massachusetts.

From dairy to soft drinks, and some of the oldest beer in the country, Massachusetts is home to many delicious beverage companies.