Excessive Window Tint Leads To Gun Seizure In City Of Springfield
If you've ever wondered if having your vehicle's window tint too dark can get you pulled over, it's now safe to say that it certainly can be. And that absolutely was the case for an Easthampton man who police pulled over in Springfield Tuesday night. Only in this particular case, the suspect found himself to be in a world of trouble for another reason altogether.
Criminals are often nabbed because they slip up...
According to a post on the Springfield Police Department Facebook page, when members of the Springfield Police C-3 North End Unit pulled over 26-year-old Damion Hackett for excessive window tint and not having an inspection sticker, it turned out to be a bump in the road for his budding criminal career. Not only did officers find a loaded firearm in Hackett's vehicle, but It was also determined that the suspect had been driving with a suspended license.
The suspect was outfitted with a GPS monitor...
Hackett's arrest came shortly before 10:00 PM on the 2400 block of Main Street in Springfield. It was only after he was placed under arrest that the officers found the loaded gun inside the vehicle. He was also outfitted with a GPS ankle bracelet for pre-trial release for open charges that included discharging a firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of a firearm without a license.
