Massive Clothing Retailer with 12 Stores in Massachusetts Making Plans to Close Hundreds of Stores
Massachusetts continues to witness and feel the effects of brick-and-mortar stores closing their doors for good. I suppose it's a sign of the times as more people are shopping online. These mass closures have been dubbed the "retail apocalypse" and Massachusetts is no stranger to the once-popular stores permanently closing their doors. Bed Bath and Beyond, Sears, Christmas Tree Shops, David's Bridal and more have all either gone under in recent years or have had to close many of their stores to keep their heads above water.
A Massive Retailer in the Clothing and Footwear Industry with 12 Stores in Massachusetts Plans to Close 400 Stores By 2026
It was recently announced via various internet news sources that another famous retailer will be shutting down 400 stores by 2026. That business is sportswear and footwear retailer Foor Locker. These closures are part of the company's rebranding strategy. The company plans to put an even greater focus on its foot apparel through its "Lace Up" campaign.
Are Any Massachusetts Stores on the List of Planned Closures?
Though the company currently has over 3,000 stores it hasn't announced which stores will shut down. Hopefully, the Massachusetts stores can dodge that bullet. Either way, we'll update you on the closures and if the Massachusetts locations are affected as more information becomes available. Foot Locker currently operates 12 stores in Massachusetts including the following:
- Auburn
- Boston (2)
- Braintree
- Cambridge
- Holyoke
- Natick
- North Attleborough
- North Dartmouth
- Peabody
- Saugus
- Worcester
Foot Locker will be celebrating a big birthday next year when the retailer turns 50.
