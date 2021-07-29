The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured four additional indictments against former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring.

Last week, a Berkshire County Grand Jury returned indictments against Mainwaring, 69, on four additional charges, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person who has attained age 14 and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 after investigators identified two more victims.

The court is currently detaining Mainwaring at the Berkshire County House of Correction on $200,000 bail on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery – nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child who has attained age 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Get our free mobile app

Berkshire Superior Court will arraign Conrad Mainwaring on the additional charges on August 5. In total, Mainwaring is facing 16 total counts of indecent assault and battery on nine victims.

“The State Police continue to work diligently on this case. We thank the victims for their courage to come forward and to inspire others to speak out. To any other victims out there, we will believe you, and we will fight for justice for you.” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office began an extensive investigation into the allegations reported by ESPN that Mainwaring used his position of trust to coerce teenage boys into sexual conduct.

Investigators initially identified seven victims from Camp Greylock in Becket in the 1970s. In January, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured indictments on behalf of those victims, and Los Angeles Police arrested Mainwaring on the fugitive from justice warrant in March, with Mainwaring subsequently waiving rendition.

State Police investigators created a dedicated phone line for any additional victims or witnesses, which continues to be operational. Victims and witnesses are encouraged to contact investigators at 413-449-5863.

43 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts Including the Berkshires

65 Berkshire Mall Stores Remembered