Free Virtual Memory Screenings Available

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is now providing free virtual memory screenings every Monday and Wednesday.

Using your computer, tablet or smartphone, you can get screened by a trained memory screener in a matter of minutes, without having to leave your home.

Be proactive about your brain health. Make an appointment for a free virtual memory screening by calling the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at 866-232-8484. That’s 866-232-8484.

Mission of Alzheimer's Foundation of America

The mission of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure.

(above infomration sent to WSBS from The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America for online and on-air use)