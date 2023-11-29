Here’s the #1 Friendliest Town in Massachusetts

When it comes to quality education offerings, job & career options, safety, and an ideal place to raise a family many would agree that Massachusetts is a top place to consider if you are planning on moving as the Bay State encompasses all of these values and more. Massachusetts has ranked at the top of the list as the best state to raise a family. For folks who want to tour or visit Massachusetts, there are many cultural and natural attractions spanning Boston, Worcester, Cape Cod, the Berkshires, and Springfield just to name a few. In addition, Massachusetts runs the gamut of people that you'll meet, many of whom will welcome you with open arms.

Get our free mobile app

Which Town is the Friendliest in Massachusetts?

If you are looking for an exceptionally friendly place to live or visit in Massachusetts look no further. World Atlas has released a list of the friendliest towns in Massachusetts and the town that topped the list is Provincetown which is located at the extreme tip of Cape Cod in Barnstable County.

Here's an excerpt from the review of Provincetown as written by World Atlas.

The enchanting town, proud of its rich past and artistic culture, is a place for imagination and self-expression. The inhabitants' friendliness is evident as they convey their affection for Provincetown's diverse community. The inclusive and open-minded town has something for everyone, from the beautiful beaches to the exciting nightlife.

Other areas of Massachusetts that rounded out the top five in the friendly department include the following:

#2 - Concord

#3 - Northhampton

#4 - Sandwich

#5 - Stockbridge

You can view all 11 towns that made the list by going here.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil