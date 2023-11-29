Here’s the #1 Friendliest Town in Massachusetts
When it comes to quality education offerings, job & career options, safety, and an ideal place to raise a family many would agree that Massachusetts is a top place to consider if you are planning on moving as the Bay State encompasses all of these values and more. Massachusetts has ranked at the top of the list as the best state to raise a family. For folks who want to tour or visit Massachusetts, there are many cultural and natural attractions spanning Boston, Worcester, Cape Cod, the Berkshires, and Springfield just to name a few. In addition, Massachusetts runs the gamut of people that you'll meet, many of whom will welcome you with open arms.
Which Town is the Friendliest in Massachusetts?
If you are looking for an exceptionally friendly place to live or visit in Massachusetts look no further. World Atlas has released a list of the friendliest towns in Massachusetts and the town that topped the list is Provincetown which is located at the extreme tip of Cape Cod in Barnstable County.
Here's an excerpt from the review of Provincetown as written by World Atlas.
The enchanting town, proud of its rich past and artistic culture, is a place for imagination and self-expression. The inhabitants' friendliness is evident as they convey their affection for Provincetown's diverse community. The inclusive and open-minded town has something for everyone, from the beautiful beaches to the exciting nightlife.
Other areas of Massachusetts that rounded out the top five in the friendly department include the following:
- #2 - Concord
- #3 - Northhampton
- #4 - Sandwich
- #5 - Stockbridge
You can view all 11 towns that made the list by going here.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker